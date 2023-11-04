Ricky Starks Says He’s Still Aiming To Win The AEW World Championship

AEW star Ricky Starks recently appeared on an episode of the Black Rasslin’ podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including his pairing with Big Bill.

Starks said, “Me and Big Bill barely know each other. He don’t even know my birthday. I don’t know his. But we get along, and we’re tag team champions. You know what I’m saying? That’s the beauty of it. I barely know this man, and we are tag team champions. We got people who are literal blood brothers, people who have been friends for ten years. They can’t win a match to save their life. So that’s that. Bill is great. I think Bill is cool as hell. I’m getting to know him. We got together, I saw him at an airport, had a cup of coffee. I said, ‘Cool, man, I’ll catch you at work.’ That’s how it started….I just found out he was engaged an hour ago. I didn’t even know that.”

Starks also talked about how he is still aiming to win the AEW World Championship.

“For sure. I’m still aiming for the AEW World Championship. I’m still aiming for the TNT Championship and the International Championship. I’m still aiming for these things. I’m not a tag team wrestler. I’m a tag team champion, but I’m not a tag team wrestler, and I want that to be clear. That’s the same thing with Bill. Bill isn’t a tag team wrestler. We are two singles guys that have come together under some weird circumstances, starting at All In, but we made it, and we’re doing the thing. So when it comes to goals, I hate even giving an answer now.”

