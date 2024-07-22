Ricochet, Ricky Starks Confirm They Are Not AEW’s New Hologram Character

Hologram is not Ricochet.

Nor is he Ricky Starks.

The two pro wrestling stars themselves confirmed that they are not under the mask of the new AEW character, believed to be the wrestler formerly known as Aramis.

“Everyone, unless I got major tattoo removal and lost a couple inches (please, I can’t lose any more height, haha). This isn’t me,” Ricochet, who is expected to end up in AEW after parting ways with WWE, wrote via X. “Shout out to them tho. They were killing it!”

A fan also outright asked Starks on X, to which the recently absent-from-the-scene AEW performer simply replied, “No.”

