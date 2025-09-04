Rikishi Names His Pick For The Greatest Female Valet Of All Time

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently discussed various topics on an episode of his Off The Top podcast, including who he considers to be the greatest female valet of all time.

Rikishi said, “I would have to say Sherri Martel. I would have to say — she could do it all. And she could dish out the pain too, working with some of the guys. Sherri was smart all the way around. Inside the ring, outside the ring. You know what I mean? She was definitely a professional.”

On making the most of everything:

“She was always exciting. She got it, she get it, right? And that’s how her career was so long there. Because she knew what she was worth. She knew what she could deliver. Anytime the opportunity was given to her in an important role, she knocked it out of the park and did it with a smile.

And here’s the beautiful thing: Everybody loved Sherri Martel. She was just a good person. Even though she was at that status, she didn’t s**t on a lot of people that’s coming up. She took time to talk to those that are coming up in the business. I’ve seen that firsthand. And she was just a humble, good person. Unlike what you see there on TV, the vicious Sherri Martel in the back, she was just a sweetheart, mama to a lot of people back there. She’s definitely my favorite.”

