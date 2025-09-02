AJ Lee Set For WWE Return At WrestlePalooza, Planned Mixed Tag With CM Punk

In what could be one of the most talked-about comebacks of the decade, former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee is reportedly set to wrestle her first match in over ten years.

According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, WWE is planning a blockbuster mixed tag team match for WrestlePalooza on September 20, featuring AJ teaming with her husband CM Punk against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

The report follows the dramatic finish at Clash in Paris, where Becky Lynch interfered in the main event and hit Punk with a low blow to help Rollins retain the World Heavyweight Championship. Fans immediately speculated that the angle was designed to bring AJ Lee back into the fold — and now it appears those suspicions were correct.

Alvarez confirmed the working plan via X (formerly Twitter), “So Punk & AJ vs. Seth & Becky is planned for WrestlePalooza.”

If finalized, the match will mark AJ’s first appearance inside a WWE ring since March 30, 2015, when she teamed with Paige and Naomi on Raw to defeat The Bella Twins and Natalya the night after WrestleMania 31. While she later worked as an executive producer and commentator for WOW – Women of Wrestling from 2021–2023, she has been officially retired from in-ring action for over a decade.

A recent Fightful Select report noted that AJ Lee’s name has been “brought up in numerous internal pitches” and, unlike in previous years, those ideas “weren’t shut down.” WWE officials reportedly believe her return would generate massive fan interest, especially alongside CM Punk’s current run.

WrestlePalooza, WWE’s first premium live event to air on ESPN, is shaping up to be a historic night. Alongside the rumored mixed tag, the show is also expected to feature a vacant Women’s World Title match and a blockbuster singles clash between John Cena and Brock Lesnar.