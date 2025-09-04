Frankie Kazarian Names AJ Styles As Top Choice For WWE vs. TNA Dream Match

TNA Wrestling star Frankie Kazarian spoke with SoCalVal on “The Velvet Ropes” about various topics, including the idea of potential dream match crossovers between WWE and TNA.

Kazarian said, “I mean, the first name that comes to mind and has been discussed a lot this year is AJ Styles. It wouldn’t be anything new. We’ve wrestled each other literally hundreds of times. But the amount of respect I have for that guy and to see what he’s done in the last decade of WWE, and the guy had a Hall of Fame career when he was in TNA, and what he’s done in the last decade there is just unprecedented. So I would love to do that dance one more time with him.”

On other names from WWE he’d like to face:

“A couple of guys, if we’re talking ‘dream match’ scenarios, I don’t like that word, but guys that I have not yet had the privilege to get in the ring with, we’re talking guys like Randy Orton, guys like Rey Mysterio. Hell, I love to mix it up with The Miz, my old buddy, The Miz. That’s if I were to dip my toe under that water.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)