“Road Dogg” Brian James Addresses Doing WWE SmackDown Commentary

“Road Dogg” Brian James filled in on commentary for Corey Graves on the November 17th, 2023 episode of WWE Smackdown. During his podcast, James discussed the experience.

“I wasn’t there to take away from the product. I wasn’t there to get myself over or try to. It wasn’t about me. We’re going into a PLE, Survivor Series, so it was important to analyze more so than do color commentary. So I felt like I did okay. I got my first time over with, and I loved it, man.

I would do… it’s hard with stuff in your ear. Those guys doing those reads and stuff was crazy to me. I was just sitting there listening to them, thinking, ‘Thank god I don’t have to read that.’”

