Rob Van Dam Calls Shelton Benjamin An Incredible Athlete

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently took to an episode of his “One of a Kind” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including Shelton Benjamin, who was recently released by WWE.

RVD said, “Shelton’s a great guy, and an incredible athlete. I have no idea what they were or were not doing with him, but I know that when I worked before with him, back in 2005 or 2006, I always felt like the office really respected him a lot by the push they were giving him. I worked him a lot, and you’re like all at some level of getting pushed or feeling like you’re getting disrespected and not pushed, or getting promises broken to you about being pushed. I just remember he was very good, [a] great athlete, and he knew what he was doing. [He was] a good guy too.”

