Rob Van Dam Wants To Work With Several More Top AEW Stars Still

Rob Van Dam isn’t done in the ring in AEW.

Not if he has his way.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend recently spoke with the folks from Sportskeeda for an interview, during which he revealed some names of AEW talents he wants to step into the ring with before he retires.

“I need a rematch with Jungle Boy,” he said. “I’d like to work with Chris Jericho, we would have an awesome match. Christian too.”

RVD continued, “[Sting would] be cool, that’d be cool. I don’t know how Sting is feeling, I know that Chris is still wrestling full time so I’m sure from all my previous matches with Chris, we would pull through and amaze everybody.”

Check out the complete interview at Sportskeeda.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.