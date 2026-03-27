Robert Stone Officially Named Full-Time WWE NXT General Manager

Robert Stone recently announced on his Twitter (X) account that he is no longer the interim General Manager of WWE NXT. He has been promoted to the brand’s full-time General Manager.

Stone said, “All right, we’re here about to kick things off at NXT Live in Wichita, Kansas. But I just wanted to say, thank you so much to William Regal. Thank you so much to Shawn Michaels, and thank you to the WWE Universe, because everyone heard you. It is official: no more interim. You are looking at right here, Robert Stone, the General Manager of NXT. And that is now set in stone.”

Stone was appointed as the interim NXT General Manager by WWE Hall of Famer and NXT executive producer Shawn Michaels during the February 3rd episode of WWE NXT. He took on this role after Ava decided not to renew her contract and left the company. Prior to this promotion, Stone served as the Assistant General Manager under Ava during her time as GM.

This change comes as NXT prepares to head to the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden for next week’s event, followed by Stand & Deliver, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 4th, at The Factory at the District in St. Louis, Missouri.