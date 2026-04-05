Sunday, April 5, 2026
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ROH Changing Weekly Show Time, New Slot Revealed

By
James Hetfield
-
Ring of Honor
Ring of Honor

Ring of Honor (ROH) announced that starting Thursday, April 9, the show will air at 8 PM ET on HonorClub.

The announcement reads, “Next week, ROH TV returns at its new time and you do not want to be late.

Tune in this Thursday at 8E/5P on http://WatchROH.com!”

Ring of Honor’s weekly show has traditionally aired at 7 PM ET since 2023. The recent change in the timeslot is part of the promotion’s ongoing adjustments, as they are now taping multiple episodes at a time at WJTC Studios in Jacksonville, Florida. The next ROH on HonorClub taping is scheduled for tomorrow, April 6th.

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