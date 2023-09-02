ROH Tag-Team Title Match Confirmed For AEW ALL OUT 2023

You can officially pencil in a new title match for Sunday’s AEW ALL OUT 2023 premium live event.

John Silver was the last man standing in the Tag-Team Battle Royale on the AEW ALL OUT 2023 “go-home” episode of AEW Rampage on Friday night.

With the win, Silver and Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order will now advance to challenge the “Better Than You Bay-Bay” duo of MJF and Adam Cole for the ROH World Tag-Team Championships at Sunday’s AEW ALL OUT 2023 show.

AEW ALL OUT 2023 goes down on Sunday, September 3 from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Make sure to join us here on 9/3 for live AEW ALL OUT 2023 results coverage.