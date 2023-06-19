ROH TV On HonorClub Taping Results From 6/17/2023 (Spoilers)

All Elite Wrestling held television tapings for an upcoming episode of ROH television from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, which took place before Saturday night’s AEW Collision and saw Kyle Fletcher take on Silas Young in a Singles Match in the featured contest.

Below are the full spoiler results from the tapings, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– Gringo Loco def. Willie Mack in a Singles Match.

– Trish Adora def. Allysin Kay in a Singles Match.

– Kyle Fletcher def. Silas Young in a Singles Match.

ROH is set to tape more matches for an upcoming episode of ROH TV after AEW Collision. ROH Television airs each and every Thursday night at 7PM ET on HonorClub or WatchROH.com.