ROH TV Taping Results For Next Week (Spoilers)

The next episode of Ring Of Honor TV is in the books.

Next week’s episode of ROH TV was taped on Saturday night before and after AEW Collision at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania.

Featured below are complete spoiler results from the taping courtesy of PWInsider.com.

* Katsuyori Shibata defeated Nick Wayne to retain the ROH Pure Championship.

* Athena defeated Angelina Love to retain the ROH Women’s Championship.

* Mogul Embassy defeated Willie Mack and The Infantry to retain the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles.

* Diamante defeated a local competitor.

* Lee Moriarty defeated Lee Johnson.

* Mercedes Martinez defeated Trish Adora.

* Action Andretti and Darius Martin defeated Cole Karter and Griff Garrison.

* Ethan Page defeated DSK.

* Willow Nightingale, Skye Blue, and Kiera Hogan defeated Leyla Hirsch and The Renegades.

* Gravity, El Hijo del Vikingo, and Metalik defeated Tony Nese, Angelico, and Serpentico.

* Alex Abrahantes defeated Mark Sterling. Before the match, Sterling talked about how he hated Penn State. Abrahantes, a Penn State graduate, then came out and challenged Sterling to a match.