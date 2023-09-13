Roman Reigns Not Advertised For Top WWE Premium Live Event

Roman Reigns is currently not advertised for the upcoming Royal Rumble PLE next year, which could indicate he will not be working one of WWE’s biggest events.

WWE announced today that the 37th Royal Rumble will take place on January 27th from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field.

WWE released an early poster for the event, featuring World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor & Damian Priest, US Champion Rey Mysterio, NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Women’s Champion IYO SKY, Cody Rhodes, Asuka, LA Knight, and others.

Since signing a new WWE contract last year, Reigns has worked a reduced schedule. His most recent match was at SummerSlam. He did not work Payback and is not scheduled to work Fastlane next month. He’s been promoted for the Survivor Series.

It’s always possible that he’ll be added to the show later.