Roman Reigns Set To Miss Another WWE Premium Live Event?

Roman Reigns’ absence from WWE premium live events appears to be continuing.

Since signing a new WWE contract last year, Reigns has worked a reduced schedule. His most recent match was at Crown Jewel, where he defeated LA Knight to retain the WWE Universal Title. As he did not work Payback or Fastlane, this was his first televised match since Summerslam.

He had been advertised for Survivor Series before it was decided that he would not work the show. Reigns is not currently advertised for the upcoming Royal Rumble PLE next year, which will take place on January 27th from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field.

WWE Bash in Berlin will take place on August 31, 2024, at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany. The night before, the company will air an episode of SmackDown.

WWE unveiled an early poster for the PLE, featuring World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Cody Rhodes, and others.

Reigns’ name is missing, indicating that he will not be working the show, though that could easily change given that it is nearly a year away.