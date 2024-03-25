Ronda Rousey Claims Charlotte Flair “Threw Her Big D*ck On The Table” To Get More WrestleMania 39 Match Time

Former WWE star Ronda Rousey stated the following during an interview with Rick Ucchino of CagesideSeats.com about the Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley match from WrestleMania 39:

“They weren’t supposed to go that long. The whole time the referee is telling them to go backstage and Charlotte threw her big d*ck on the table and said no, we’re gonna do this awesome f—-ing match. And that’s what [the women are] dealing with. They’re not allowed to show how f—-ing amazing they are, because ‘Oh, the crowd’s gonna be tired for the guys match afterward.’ That’s bull s—-!”

Rousey also talked about wanting to leave WWE:

“I had a long sit down with Triple H and I was like, ‘I can’t be associated with mediocrity.’ And that’s what they seemed to be happy with at the time. And I hope that is different now, but I can’t say… that I’ve ever experienced it any other way.”