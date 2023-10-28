Ronda Rousey Officially Finished With WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Ronda Rousey returned to the ring on Thursday for Lucha VaVOOM at the Mayan Theatre in Los Angeles, California, where she sat in the front row with her long-time friend Marina Shafir to face Taya Valkyrie and Brian Kendrick in tag team action.

This was her first match since leaving WWE after losing an MMA Rules match to Shayna Baszler at the WWE SummerSlam premium live event from Ford Field.

Rousey’s WWE.com profile has been moved to the alumni section, officially ending her time with the company as a free agent.

Wrestling Revolver also announced on Twitter/X that the former UFC champion and WWE star will be making her Wrestling Revolver debut at “Unreal,” live from Los Angeles, California, on Thursday, November 16th.