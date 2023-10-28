Ronda Rousey Returning To The Ring At Wrestling Revolver In November

As PWMania.com previously reported, the former WWE Women’s Champion made a surprise comeback for Lucha VaVOOM this past Thursday at the Mayan Theatre in Los Angeles, California.
Rousey, who was in attendance, came to the adie of her friend Marina Shafir. She teamed up with Shafir to compete in a tag team match against Taya Valkyrie and Brian Kendrick.
It appears this match was not just a one-off. Wrestling Revolver just announced on Twitter that the former UFC champion and WWE star Ronda Rousey will be making her Wrestling Revolver debut.
The debut will happen at Wrestling Revolver’s debut event, “Unreal,” live from Los Angeles, California, on Thursday, November 16th. It will take place at the Homenetmen Glendale Ararat and live-stream on Fite+.
Tickets will go on sale this Monday, October 30th, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT at RevolverTickets.com.
