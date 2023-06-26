Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez Added To Tonight’s WWE RAW

You can officially pencil in a new match for tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Ahead of tonight’s three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand television program, the company has announced a new match for the show.

One-half of the Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions, “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey, will go one-on-one against former women’s tag-team title-holder Raquel Rodriguez.

The match was announced for tonight’s WWE Money In The Bank 2023 “go-home” episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from Savannah, GA.

