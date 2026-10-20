Royce Keys Discusses Leadership Role In WWE’s 946, Compares Jaida Parker

WWE Superstar Royce Keys has opened up about his leadership role in the 946 faction, discussing the group’s chemistry behind the scenes while praising Jaida Parker, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price for their contributions to the growing stable.

During an October 15 appearance on Busted Open, Keys spoke about the group’s recent prominence on WWE Raw and explained that the connection between its members extends beyond what fans see on television.

Although Keys acknowledged his position as the group’s leader, he emphasized that 946 operates as a collective, with its members regularly traveling and training together. “The stuff you see with us, like arriving together, working out together, that’s all us,” Keys explained. “Like, we do that in every town.”

Keys described himself as taking on a big-brother role within the faction, helping guide his teammates while remaining open to learning from them. “So it is my responsibility, the big brother role, to look after everybody, scold everybody, make sure we’re all learning. They can teach me some things and I’m going to teach them some things. We’re one unified unit.”

The WWE star also had considerable praise for Jaida Parker, who has become an important part of the group’s presentation on Raw.

When discussing Parker’s physicality and presence, Keys compared her to WWE Hall of Famer Sherri Martel, who became known for her commanding personality and involvement in matches during her career. “She hits harder than some of the dudes, man,” Keys said. “She can be the modern-day Sherri Martel.”

Keys’ comments highlighted his confidence in Parker’s ability to stand alongside the male members of 946 and contribute to the faction’s intimidating presence.

He also discussed Bronco Nima and Lucien Price, who previously competed in NXT before becoming prominent figures in the group’s storyline on WWE Raw.

According to Keys, both wrestlers have embraced their increased television exposure and exceeded expectations since receiving the opportunity. “They’re very excited. You go from maybe not having much to being thrown in the game,” Keys explained. “The quarterback gets hurt, you got to step up. So they’ve stepped up beyond expectations.”

The interview comes amid continued developments involving 946 on WWE programming.

As previously reported by PWMania.com, Carmelo Hayes joined the faction during the main event of the October 12 edition of Raw, further expanding the group’s lineup.

While that development marked another significant moment in 946’s on-screen storyline, Keys’ latest comments offer insight into the working relationships behind the faction and the collective approach its members have adopted as their roles on WWE Raw continue to grow.