Ruby Soho Advances In Owen Hart Cup, Will Face Skye Blue In Semifinals

You can officially pencil in some updates in the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament brackets.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Ruby Soho defeated last year’s tourney winner Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

The match was the final opening round quarterfinal bout, and with the win, Soho advances to the semifinals where she will go one-on-one against Skye Blue.

