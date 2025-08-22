Rugby Player Ilona Maher Claims She Was Offered A Deal By WWE

Rugby player Ilona Maher recently spoke with the BBC about various topics, including an offer she received from WWE.

She mentioned that if she decides to join WWE, it would be to use it as a platform to launch her career in Hollywood.

Maher said, “I’ve been approached before by the WWE. I don’t know if I would [go into wrestling]. I should think about it, there is great money in it.”

She added, “I would love to get into the acting space and the scripted space. I think a Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson, John Cena progression – I would love to do that.”