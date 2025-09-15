Rumor Killer On Andrade’s WWE Departure

New details have surfaced regarding the sudden release of Andrade from WWE. As previously reported, his departure was not mutual, but the result of disciplinary action initiated by the company.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Jon Alba, a WWE Wellness Policy violation was a contributing factor in the decision to release Andrade. Alba’s report noted that WWE has apparently shifted from its prior practice of publicly announcing Wellness Policy suspensions, with Andrade’s case being handled quietly.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider later confirmed that he had also heard the same story circulating among talent as far back as August, adding weight to the belief that the violation factored heavily into WWE’s decision.

Additionally, Sports Illustrated reported that another issue involved Andrade being difficult to contact in recent weeks. Rumors backstage indicated that Andrade had left the United States to travel to South America and was not responding to company attempts to reach him.

A third rumor suggested that Andrade’s release might have stemmed from him allegedly refusing to work for AAA as part of WWE’s crossover efforts with partner promotions. However, PWInsider.com has outright debunked this, reporting via multiple sources that Andrade was never pitched or scheduled for the AAA crossover shows in the first place.

The first public sign of his exit came when Andrade was moved to the alumni section of WWE’s official website last week. His release ends a turbulent second run with the company, which began with his surprise return at the 2024 Royal Rumble but never reached the heights of his celebrated NXT Championship reign or United States Title run during his first tenure.