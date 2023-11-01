RVD vs. Matt Riddle In First-Time Ever Bout Set For Big Time Wrestling On 3/9

“The Original BRO” vs. “The Whole F’N Show” is coming to Chillicothe, Ohio.

On Wednesday, Bobby Fulton announced via social media that for the first-time ever, Matt Riddle will be going one-on-one against Rob Van Dam.

The Riddle vs. RVD bout is scheduled to headline Big Time Wrestling: The Reunion 3 special event on March 9, 2024 at the OU-Shoemaker Center in Chillicothe, OH.

The show marks the first booking for former UFC fighter and WWE Superstar Matt Riddle since being released from WWE back in September.

Tickets for the event go on sale starting today at BPT.me.

Check out the official announcement below.