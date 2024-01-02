Samantha Irvin’s Reaction To The Rock’s Return Goes Viral

The Rock is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in wrestling history. Whenever he makes a return to the WWE, it’s special and makes the fans go wild!

We all go back to that attitude era and get nostalgia. All fans, young and old, whether you’re in the wrestling business or not, get excited when The Rock appears. This includes WWE Ring Announcer Samantha Irvin.

As previously reported by PWMania, The Rock returned at last night’s WWE Monday Night Raw Day 1 event. Click here for full results.

A video recently surfaced on Twitter showing Irvin’s genuine surprised and excited reaction when she heard the Rock’s music hit last night.

The video clip can be seen below: