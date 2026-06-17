Sami Callihan Leaves TNA Amid Ongoing Roster Shakeup

TNA Wrestling’s recent wave of departures appears to be continuing, as reports indicate that Sami Callihan has exited the company.

The news comes after Tommy Dreamer confirmed that he and TNA had mutually agreed to part ways, ending his run as the promotion’s head of creative.

Callihan had transitioned away from active in-ring competition in August 2025 in order to focus on backstage responsibilities. Since then, he had been serving as TNA’s Director of Live Events, playing a key role behind the scenes in the company’s operations.

Prior to moving into a production role, Callihan was one of the promotion’s most recognizable stars. During his tenure as an active competitor, he captured the TNA World Championship and was involved in several of the company’s most prominent storylines.

His reported departure marks another significant change within TNA’s structure and adds to a growing list of recent exits.

In recent weeks, the company has also seen the departures of Steve Maclin, Tessa Blanchard, and Myla Grace, while Dreamer’s exit represented a major shakeup on the creative side of the organization.

Callihan first joined TNA in 2017 and quickly established himself as one of the promotion’s most polarizing and influential performers. Known for his hard-hitting style and intense character work, he became a central figure in the company throughout multiple eras before eventually transitioning into a leadership role backstage.

At the time of writing, neither TNA nor Callihan has publicly commented on the reported departure.

With several notable names leaving the company in a short period of time, attention is likely to turn toward how TNA plans to reshape both its roster and management structure moving forward.

The timing is particularly noteworthy as TNA prepares for Slammiversary 2026, one of the biggest events on the company’s calendar, while continuing to strengthen its partnership with WWE NXT and position itself for future growth.

More details regarding Callihan’s departure are expected to emerge in the coming days.