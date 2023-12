AEW star Sammy Guevara recently took to his official YouTube channel and confirmed that he is cleared to return to in-ring action following reports of the good news surfacing.

Guevara said, “It’s been a minute since we’ve been on here. I’m doing good, I’m cleared. If it was gonna happen, it kind of happens at the best time.”

You can check out Guevara’s comments in the video below.