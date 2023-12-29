Sammy Guevara Looks Back On Infamous Match Against Matt Hardy At AEW All Out 2020

AEW star Sammy Guevara recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet on a number of topics including the nasty looking table spot in his match against Matt Hardy at All Out 2020.

Guevara said, “That was scary for everybody. The tables were I think too close. That’s what it was. Yeah, they were a little bit further or we went too high on the scissor lift. Man, it was just such an unfortunate thing because we had so much cool stuff for that match, like, so much. I was actually getting thrown off Daily’s Place to end the thing. We were going to climb to the roof at Daily’s Place.”

He also talked about how that match is remembered as one of the worst moments in AEW history.

“But man that match. You know, unfortunately, it’s remembered as one of the worst moments in AEW, but I think it was a lot of learning from all aspects of what to do in a situation like that. I’m just happy Matt was okay. I remember when I was in the back crying, I was so upset. He’s a hero of mine and stuff keeps happening because the chair thing just happened a couple of weeks before that. And I followed him to the hospital and I stayed with him until like five in the morning to make sure he was good. But I will say respect to Matt because he could have said, You know what? It is just not working out with this kid. Don’t want to work with him anymore. But he’s still working with me. We did the Elite Deletion match at his compound. And, you know, that’s respect to him to finish the story the right way. Instead of just cleaning his hands with it. He was like, Oh, we got to finish it the right way.”

