Sammy Guevara Medically Cleared For In-Ring Action

AEW star Sammy Guevara who has been sidelined for several weeks due to a concussion has been cleared to return to the ring.

Guevara was injured while competing in the WrestleDream pay-per-view event, where he teamed with Will Ospreay and Konosuke Takeshita to defeat Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi.

Don Callis Guevara announced after the show that he was not medically cleared to wrestle, despite reports that he hoped to be cleared in time. Outside of the ring, Guevara is having a great time.

Tay Melo and Guevara welcomed their first child together into the world. The baby’s name is Luna Melo Guevara. Melo gave birth to her on Tuesday after a 24-hour labor.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that Guevara is cleared for ring action.

“Sammy will be back soon now. I don’t know when he was cleared exactly, but it was over a week ago, and he was going to be there [with her] until she gave birth, and then he would come back shortly after. I don’t know if it’s going to be right away….There was no point in coming back until after she gave birth, but yeah, he’s cleared,” Meltzer stated.

