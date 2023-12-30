Sammy Guevara Says Things Didn’t Go As Planned At The Forbidden Door

Sammy Guevara recently appeared as a guest on “INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet” for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The Spanish God” explains how the 630 through a table spot with Sting didn’t quite go as planned at AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door.

“He was supposed to move,” Guevara said of Sting. “For whatever reason, either the 630 was too fast, or the timing or whatever, I landed on him. I remember going through the table, and I feel his body on my back and I’m thinking, ‘Oh, I just killed Sting. Oh no.’ I land, roll off, look at him, and he pops up a minute later and finishes the match because he’s such a pro. I remember for a minute, ‘Oh no.'”

When asked what “The Icon” said to him afterwards, Guevara said, “He took complete total blame for it. ‘I’m sorry I didn’t move.’ I was just like, ‘Dude, I’m just happy you’re okay.’ ‘Sorry I no sold your move.’ ‘You’re good. I’m just happy you’re alive.’ Tay [Tay Melo] and I, we always pray before matches, and we think maybe Sting didn’t move on purpose or, the big guy upstairs didn’t want him to move because maybe something bad was going to happen to me if he did move. Maybe the table was going to bend over or whatever. We’re like, ‘Dude, Sting can move. He goes. Why did he not move? Maybe, something bad was going to happen if he did move.’ That’s what we’re thinking because it didn’t make sense why it happened that way. Maybe it was for the best.”

