AEW World Champion Samoa Joe recently spoke with Sports Illustrated on a number of topics including possibly facing top NJPW star Kazuchika Okada in a dream match down the line.

Joe said, “That’s another first-time, fresh matchup you won’t see anywhere else. He can come get it, too. That’s for anyone. If someone feels like they want it, then show up–and we’ll see what you’ve got. But if you come up lame, I will laugh in your face.”