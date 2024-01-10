Samoa Joe Comments On What He Wants To Accomplish As The AEW World Champion

In an interview with SI.com, Samoa Joe commented on what he hopes to accomplish as the AEW World Champion:

“I understand the world of professional wrestling. I’ve seen things work at a very high level, and I understand the type of people backstage that it takes for that to happen. I try to be that person.”

“As champion, you’re the standard-bearer. I’m more than happy to take up that mantle. I really want to make a focus of getting the fans’ attention back on the conflict in the ring, and a lot of the petty stuff needs to melt away. Let’s get back to entertaining people. My goal is to have really great matchups with extraordinary individuals, which we have in spades on this roster, and give fans a reason to tune in. Something is about to go down, and it’s going to be violent. That’s the vision I have for my reign, and I’m looking forward to executing it.”