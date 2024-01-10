Samoa Joe Discusses The Argument People Have Between Playstation And Xbox

AEW World Champion Samoa Joe recently took to his Twitter (X) account to talk about an argument gamers have been having over the past two decades and that is which video game system is better between Sony’s Playstation and Microsoft’s Xbox.

Joe wrote, “Whenever I see Xbox vs Playstation talk. I just sit back and shake my head at people arguing over who gets to extort them for money every month. If only Blockbuster and Hollywood Video could have got their feud right, they might still be around.”

You can check out Joe’s post below.