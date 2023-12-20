Samoa Joe Gives Thoughts On AEW Continental Classic, MJF Rivalry & More

Samoa Joe recently spoke with the Orlando Sentinel for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the AEW and ROH star spoke about his thoughts on MJF, how his rivalry with the AEW Champion has resulted in more television time for himself, as well as his thoughts on the ongoing AEW Continental Classic Tournament.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On getting more TV time because of the feud with MJF: “I recognize it’s an opportunity to get a bit more TV time. I like to have time to get the story across as well as advance things long-term.”

On MJF: “MJF presents some unique challenges for me. He’s got an abrasive tongue and wit. He’s duplicitous when he needs to be. But I plan to take a healthy MJF and beat him in due course. I’ll pummel him unmercifully when the time comes at Worlds End.”

On the Continental Classic tournament: “It’s been a fantastic tournament, with matches defying expectations every single night. Everybody’s giving 120% in the ring. It’s one of the best new things to come along in a while. When the participants were first announced, that sparked more excitement in the locker room than just about anything lately, and everybody’s gone so far above and beyond as a result.”

Check out the complete interview at OrlandoSentinel.com.