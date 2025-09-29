Samoa Joe Reflects On His Favorite Title Reigns From His Storied Career

AEW World Trios Champion and The Opps member Samoa Joe appeared on the F Y’all podcast with C.T. Fletcher to discuss various topics, including his favorite title runs in TNA, WWE, ROH, and AEW throughout his illustrious career.

Joe said, “You know, I enjoyed the AEW [world title] reign. It was a lot of fun, so I’d probably say that one, just because recently I got to work with the people I worked with and had the time that I had. It was pretty cool. But, you know, other than that, I always loved my ROH title reign. I think probably after that, maybe my NXT reign.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.