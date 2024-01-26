Samoa Joe Says AEW Stars Will Have To Be Excellent If They Want To Step In The Ring With Him

AEW World Champion Samoa Joe recently spoke with WrestleZone on a number of topics including how he can’t just waste his time with any talent, so they have to be excellent and produce results if they want to step foot in the ring with him and challenge him for his championship.

Joe said, “No, man, here’s how it works. This is why we’ve established this new protocol. This is why we brought back in the committee to handle these things. It’s because, listen, I’m the type of person that can’t have things that are not excellent around me. So if you have not excellent challengers around me, that just dulls the shine on my championship. Why would I want to waste time with that? So with the committee, you have to show up, you have to produce results and actually be excellent to be in my presence. As long as we keep that protocol in effect, I think we’re giving the very best to the fans of AEW because I can’t stand when people suck. It is the worst thing ever, having people that suck in my vicinity. It sucks the energy out of me, just watching their un-excellence just ruin my day. So as long as we keep the sucky people as far away from the vicinity of me, the champion, the epitome of excellence, then I think everything will work out great.”

(H/T to Fightful for the above quotes)