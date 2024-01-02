Samoa Joe Says He Is Looking Forward To This New Era In AEW

The main event of this past Saturday’s AEW Worlds End PPV saw Samoa Joe defeat MJF to become the new AEW World Champion. Immediately following the PPV, Joe took part in the Worlds End media scrum, where he talked about a number of topics including how the company’s main focus, especially now that he is the World Champion, is what their athletes are able to accomplish inside the ring and how he is looking forward to this new era in All Elite Wrestling.

Joe said, “Honestly, the precedent is quite simple. What we do in the ring is the focus of what we put out in front of the fans. Our in-ring talent, what our athletes are able to accomplish inside the squared circle, it’s going to become more of a focus, especially under my reign. We’re going to do things head up and in your face in front of the people. I’m looking forward to this new era. I think in the world of wrestling, there is always controversies, there is always things swirling about, and it’s those people who persevere through it and ensure the fans get the best show for what they came to see. That’s what I’m here to ensure.”

You can check out Joe’s comments in the video below.



