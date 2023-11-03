Samoa Joe Sets New ROH TV Title Record

Samoa Joe is “The King of Television” and on Thursday, he became the king of the Ring of Honor World Television Championship lineage.

The AEW and ROH star broke the record for the longest-reigning ROH TV Championship run in promotional history on Thursday.

Joe won the ROH TV title back on April 13, 2022, defeating former title-holder Minoru Suzuki on AEW Dynamite. As of Thursday, he broke the previous record of 567 days by Jay Lethal during his 2015-2016 reign, and now sits at 569 days with the title.

Joe has defended the title 17 times during his 569-day reign thus far, with wins over the likes of Colt Cabana, Mark Briscoe, Tony Nese, Shane Taylor and Dalton Castle, among others.

Most recently, “The Samoan Submission Machine” successfully defended the title against Rhett Titus on the October 28 episode of AEW Collision.

Long live the king.