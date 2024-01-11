Samoa Joe vs. HOOK For AEW Title Announced For Next Week’s Dynamite

The AEW World Championship will be on-the-line next Wednesday night.

During this week’s special AEW Dynamite: Homecoming show at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, AEW World Champion Samoa Joe came to the ring for his Daily’s Place debut.

In his first live appearance since capturing the AEW World Championship from MJF at AEW Worlds End 2023, Samoa Joe was confronted by Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page, before FTW Champion HOOK also came to the ring to stare him down.

HOOK touched the title on Joe’s shoulder, backed off and off the microphone held up one finger and said, “Next week!” before heading to the back.

Later in the show, Excalibur announced via AEW President Tony Khan on the broadcast that Samoa Joe vs. HOOK for the AEW World Championship has been confirmed for next week’s AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 in South Carolina.

