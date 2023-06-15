SANADA Issues Open Challenge For IWGP Title At AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door 2

Another big title will be on-the-line when “The Forbidden Door” opens for the second time.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., a video package aired featuring a top NJPW star.

IWGP Heavyweight Champion SANADA appeared and issued an open challenge to anyone on the AEW roster for a shot at his title at the upcoming AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door 2 special premium live event.

Later in the show, Jungle Boy Jack Perry accepted the challenge.

Make sure to join us here on Sunday, June 25, 2023 for live AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door 2 results coverage.