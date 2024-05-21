SANADA Medically Cleared And Preparing For His Return

NJPW recently announced that top star SANADA has now been medically cleared for in-ring action and is preparing for his return. SANADA was removed from numerous events last month due to injury and he had to undergo a medical appraisal.

You can check out the full announcement below:

SANADA cleared, preparing for return

SANADA, who has been absent from matches since April 27 in Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall due to a health concern, has undergone evaluation at a Tokyo hospital and deemed medically cleared. SANADA will be working toward a return to the ring in the near future.

SANADA and New Japan Pro-Wrestling appreciates fans’ support and understanding.