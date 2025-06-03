Santino Marella Reveals Story Behind ‘Cobra vs. Mr. Socko’ Spot With Mick Foley

TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella joined Chris Van Vliet on the latest installment of his “INSIGHT” podcast this week.

While on the popular podcast program, the pro wrestling veteran discussed the origins behind the infamous Cobra vs. Mr. Socko spot with himself and Mick Foley, as well as how fans are campaigning for him to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The following are some of the highlights from the interview where he speaks on these subjects.

On the Cobra vs. Socko spot with Mick Foley: “It was funny, because I kind of pitched the whole thing to him, and he was so giddy during my pitch, he was loving it. Anyway, I wanted to do the whole back into each other, a couple of gun fighters in the Wild West, and then kind of turn and then see each other, and kind of get ready. We didn’t time it out, but it took us the exact same amount of time to put our respective socks on, and then we kind of did that. It was perfect timing. Then we circled, there was other guys in the ring, but everyone just kind of got small. You can see Big Show just watching and enjoying it. And yeah, then we did the battle. We were supposed to do a little more. You know like in movies, wizards will have rays kind of hitting each other, they’ll go back. We were supposed to kind of do that across the ring but Cody jumped in a little early, and I was like, we had more planned. But anyway, it was still memorable, because people understood immediately what was happening. Oh, damn, It’s sock versus sock, and he’s the right guy. That was actually probably one of my most fun things.”

On fans calling for a WWE Hall of Fame induction in the future: “Well, it depends what you go to wrestling for. If you want macho tough guys, and some people just don’t like comedy, they want to see slobber knockers each and every match. It’s pretty polarized. I think the vast majority of people appreciate the comedy, but there are people that they have no place for comedy.”