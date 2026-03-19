Santos Escobar Confirms Serious Injury, Says He’ll Be Out “For Months”

As previously reported by PWMania.com, WWE star Santos Escobar sustained an injury during the AAA Rey de Reyes event last weekend. He aggravated an existing tricep injury, resulting in a tear, and is scheduled to undergo surgery later today.

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide recently shared a new video on Twitter (X) featuring Escobar, in which he confirmed his injury.

Escobar said, “I came to AAA, Wagner, to show you what real lucha libre is and to prove that you’re not on my level. And that your mask is not the most beautiful in Mexican lucha libre. What you did today is unforgivable. The medical report says I’ll be out for months — months. This is what I do to provide for my family, my legacy, and you messed with it. When I come back, because you better believe I’m coming back, I’m not just coming for that title. This time, I’m coming for what you value most, what you say is the most beautiful thing in Mexican lucha libre. Be careful what you wish for.”