Santos Escobar Injury Update

PWMania.com previously reported that WWE star Santos Escobar participated in the Rey de Reyes match at AAA’s event of the same name over the weekend. It was mentioned that one AAA talent described Escobar’s performance as “lethargic.”

According to Fightful Select, Escobar was dealing with a tricep injury he sustained during an NXT house show over last January’s Royal Rumble weekend.

He faced El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. at the show on January 30. At that time, the injury was not believed to be a tear.

After competing in AAA Rey de Reyes, Escobar aggravated the injury and is now facing a tricep tear, for which he will undergo surgery on Thursday.

There was a report over the weekend indicating that Escobar had been “quietly moved” to the WWE.com alumni section. However, that information is not accurate. Escobar has been in the alumni section since his WWE contract briefly expired in October.

He re-signed with the company a couple of days later, but he has not been moved back to the active roster section.