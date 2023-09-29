Saraya Has Regrets About Her AEW In-Ring Debut Match

Saraya has had some big moments throughout her career.

But which one does she wish she could redo?

The AEW Women’s Champion appeared on Truth Or Dab to promote AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 this coming Sunday night in Seattle, WA.

During the appearance, the women’s wrestling veteran said she wishes she could redo her first match back in years when she made her AEW in-ring debut against Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

“Winning the divas championship, winning the NXT Championship, winning the AEW World Women’s Championship,” she said of big career accomplishments. “All of it.”

Saraya continued, “If I could redo my first match back, I would because I was the shits [laughs]. I wish I could have been better in my first match back after five years.”

Check out the complete appearance via the video embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.