Saraya Offers Reward To Anyone Who Helps Her Retrieve Stolen AEW Ring Gear

Some important items to Saraya have gone missing.

And the AEW Women’s Champion wants your help getting them back.

The women’s wrestling star took to social media on Saturday to write about all of her wrestling gear going missing. She is offering a reward to anyone that helps her retrieve the items.

“Heads up to the public,” she began in a statement released via her official Twitter (X) page on Saturday morning. “All my wrestling gear has recently gone missing, including some items that I owned for ten years and had sentimental value. Jackets, my return gear, Wembley gear, Outcast gear, the whole lot. Luckily, I have two jackets left, but I would love for you guys to keep an eye out on the internet and auction sites because someone may wind up selling stuff eventually.”

Saraya continued, “If you hear anything, please contact Hello@allelitewrestling.com with a subject line of ‘Saraya Gear.’ AEW Tickets and an autograph to anyone that leads to the recovery of these items. Thank you.”

