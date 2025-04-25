Saraya Opens Up About Working With Triple H And The Rise Of Women’s Wrestling

During a recent interview with Andro Mammo, former WWE and AEW star Saraya reflected on her time in WWE NXT and shared heartfelt memories of working under the leadership of Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

Saraya vividly recalled her first meeting with Triple H after signing with WWE:

“I remember when I first got signed. I was at RAW in England, and he came up and shook my hand. He said, ‘Welcome aboard.’ I’ll never forget it, and also, oh my God. Triple H knows who I am. It was just insane,” she recounted.

Praising his leadership style, Saraya credited Triple H for fostering a positive environment in NXT that played a major role in advancing women’s wrestling.

“Triple H was a really good boss in NXT, and I enjoyed him running it. He gave girls a lot of time, a lot of freedom, and he helped usher in the revolution too. He wanted to give the women a chance, and he did.”

Saraya also highlighted the groundbreaking opportunities afforded to female talent during the early days of NXT.

“When we were in NXT, doing a suplex from the top rope as a woman was a big deal back then. I mean, we got ‘This is awesome’ chants. Now everybody can do it, but back then it was special, and he let us do that.”

Further praising Triple H’s impact, she emphasized how he elevated NXT into a true third brand for WWE:

“He made NXT what it is now. It’s a spectacle. It’s like the third brand. It’s really big. People are selling out arenas when they do pay-per-views, all that kind of stuff. He was the catalyst there and made it something really special.”

Saraya also contrasted Triple H’s positive influence with a less supportive trainer she encountered in NXT:

“I had a trainer down there after Dr Tom that was not nice, and he treated everyone like dog sh*t. He didn’t take the women very seriously and didn’t give us an opportunity. So if he was still running it, it wouldn’t be where it is.”

Closing out her reflections, Saraya expressed deep gratitude toward Triple H for believing in the women of NXT:

“Hunter is very open minded. He sees us women, knows that we can put on a match if given the time, and he was like, Okay, here’s the brass ring. I’m really thankful for him. I really am.”

