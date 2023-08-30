Saraya Reveals Live Nation Gifted AEW A Plaque For All In London

All Elite Wrestling held their historic and monumental All In London Event last Sunday from Wembley Stadium in London, England. It was revealed that the show had a total of 81,035 fans in attendance. The show was a huge success for the company and was touted as having a new all-time paid attendance record for a pro wrestling event.

Saraya, who became the new AEW Women’s World Champion by defeating Britt Baker, Toni Storm, and Hikaru Shida in a 4-Way Match, took to her official Twitter (X) account and revealed that Live Nation gifted the company a congratulatory plaque for the success of All In London. The congratulatory plaque includes a message about the record-breaking attendance at Wembley.

You can check out Saraya’s post below: