Saraya’s Brother Zak Knight Debuts For AEW Before Dynamite

Saraya’s brother Zak Knight competed in an AEW Dynamite match on Wednesday night from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

In the past, Knight, who goes by the ring name Zak Zodiac, has appeared in the crowd on AEW television to support his sister. He claimed in June that he had been promised a dark match in AEW, but it never materialized until now.

Saraya publicly urged WWE to sign her brothers, Zak and Roy, to the NXT UK brand a few years ago, but that never happened.

At the event, Knight competed in a dark match against Peter Avalon. It is unknown whether the match will be broadcast. Prior to the show, he tweeted the following statement about his excitement for 2024:

“Oklahoma City tomorrow is the final stop of the month long tour in the U.S. I’ve been extremely fortunate to travel with AEW. Tony Khan and the whole roster have been extremely welcoming, with a fantastic atmosphere backstage and I got to see some incredible matches LIVE!

Can’t wait to see what 2024 has in store! 20 years of blood, sweat and tears, and I’m finally getting to experience the life I’ve dreamed of!

It’s time *Boom!”

Roll on tour 2!

Dec 28th – Jan 21st!

Can’t wait 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/vXC9pKozOA — The Zodiac Zak Knight (@TheZakZodiac) December 19, 2023