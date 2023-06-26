Satoshi Kojima “Thanks CM Punk From The Bottom Of His Heart” After The Forbidden Door 2

Satoshi Kojima is a very thankful person today.

Why?

Because he got to share the ring with a fellow pro wrestling legend on Sunday night.

The Japanese wrestling veteran took to social media after his loss in an Owen Hart Cup tournament match against CM Punk at AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door 2 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Kojima wrote the following messages to Punk via Twitter, thanking him “from the bottom of his heart” for the experience.

“AEW Canada Tournament is over. To be able to fight such a big game one-on-one in such a big venue. At this age and career, I was able to gain new experience points again. I have more happy memories in my professional wrestling life. I would like to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to CM Punk and AEW. Come to think of it, why did the company decide to match me with Punk? But I don’t care what happened. The important thing is that my experience has improved. I am honored to continue this job. Thanks Punk-san.”